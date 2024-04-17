Cube Disability Arts Academy brings showcase to Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Performed by Cube Disability Arts Academy, the show on Saturday 20th April has a ‘Night at the Movies’ theme. It will feature special guests from the West End and be hosted by Liam McHugh, who also tutors the Academy on Fridays.

The Cube Disability Arts Academy was established in 2017 by Northamptonshire’s largest independent care provider for adults with autism and learning disabilities, Cube Disability, to embrace everyone’s talents and abilities and provide a space in which people with learning disabilities and autism can truly shine.

The Academy and showcase are also being supported by partners Front and Centre, a company founded by Alex Hetherington and Charlotte Warren to bring West End professional training to children up and down the country.

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Tom Stevenson of Cube Disability said: “This is more than just a show. It’s a celebration of the arts and an opportunity for our talented performers to shine through. Our performers have all been working incredibly hard and it promises to be the most amazing show full of everyone’s favourite musical numbers.

“Our Cube Kids will also be performing. Cube Kids is Northamptonshire’s first dedicated dance school for SEN children and their siblings, and they have been working with our team of tutors every Saturday morning to be ready for the show.

“The show will also act as a fundraiser for us, raising funds for the purchase of new equipment for our adults that will directly contribute to enhancing their experiences and opportunities and will make a significant difference to their lives.”

