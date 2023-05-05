Croquet is a competitive yet sociable sport played by friends, family and arch rivals!

Once you know the rules you can use strategies, tactics and skill to outwit your opponent! Men and women play on equal terms and apart from anything else croquet is good for your health and well being.

Northampton Croquet Club has relocated to Roade and to celebrate its opening and to advertise for new members we are holding not one but TWO open days!!Croquet is fun for all the family and is played competitively nationally and internationally.

Croquet Open Days at Roade

