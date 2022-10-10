Crime, punishment and medieval laws are coming to Towcester Historical Society event

Towcester Historical Society is hosting an evening of historic crime and gruesome tales that are all relevant to the area and they are welcoming both members and non-members to the event.

The evening will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday October 12 at Towcester Sawpit Centre where you can indulge in some local history.

‘Outlaws, Sheriffs and Wild West Northamptonshire’ is being presented by Jackie Hibbert and the evening will be taking a pictorial tour of west Northamptonshire discovering crimes that happened in some of the villages, including an interesting case in Towcester. With some strange facts on medieval laws and punishments, it may be a rather different way to spend the evening.

Towcester History Society evening event

If you are interested in absorbing some of the tales of past crime, you can visit the society website www.mkheritage.co.uk/tdlhs, or you can just turn up on the night.