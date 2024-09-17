Crick Boat Show to be sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s biggest inland waterways event Crick Boat Show will be sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston for the next three years. The 2025 event, which takes place at Crick Marina, near Daventry in Northamptonshire, will be held across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend 24-26 May, with an exclusive Trade & Preview Day on Friday 23 May.

Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors. The event has become the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors.

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, says: “We are absolutely delighted to be working even more closely with Haven Knox-Johnston. Their sponsorship of our Favourite boat in Show for the last four years, and more recently our Trade & Preview Day, means this feels like a natural progression. Their creative input will help us to continue to develop the Show and increase investment, enabling it to go from strength over the next three years.

“The Haven Knox-Johnston name is synonymous with boat insurance, and this sponsorship agreement demonstrates their commitment to giving back to the inland boating community, playing an active role in maintaining the unique culture and experience of life on the cut.”

Crick Boat Show 2024

Crick Boat Show was launched in 2000 by British Waterways (now Canal & River Trust) and has become a mecca for the inland waterways scene every year since. Waterways World, the biggest selling and longest-established inland waterways magazine took over organisation of the Show in 2011, and has overseen its development with new features and attractions continuously added to expand the show’s appeal.

Paul Knox-Johnston, Haven Knox-Johnston’s Marketing Manager, explains: “Crick Boat Show is always a highlight of our year and when the opportunity arose to further increase our support of the Show for 2025 we jumped at the chance. It aligns perfectly with our focus on being actively involved in boating communities via our new Haven Life Collective. Watch this space as we have many exciting plans as part of this sponsorship.”

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970.