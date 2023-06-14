The locally renowned institution dedicated to nurturing young musical talents is holding an event at the village hall.

The concert is set to take place on Friday, July 16, at Flore Millennium Hall, Northampton.

The Creative Music School, located near Weedon, in the lovely Northamptonshire countryside, has been instilling a love of music while training young people aged seven to 17 since 2017.

Bob Peters, 37, a professional musician and educator, started teaching music ten years ago.

“We inspire the next generation of musicians and allow them to perform their music,” said Bob.

He used to own a recording studio based originally in Northampton.

“Almost overnight, the business seemed to grow. I had 40 students on a weekly basis between the ages of 7 and 70,” said Bob.

Bob and his brother, who is also extensively involved in the music industry, decided to establish the Creative Music School six years ago.

“The feeling it gave me of seeing these students develop and the passion they had for it encouraged me to pursue it further,” said Bob.

Bob has been committed to musical education and the creative development of our young community members throughout his life.

The instructor has worked to help children explore their musical talents and build a solid foundation in various instruments and genres.

The upcoming concert promises to be a spectacular showcase of the students’ hard work and dedication.

The young musicians will enchant the audience with their talent by performing a diverse range of musical pieces that highlight their progress and artistic growth.

The Creative Music School's concert at Flore Village Hall is set to start at 2pm.

Attendees can expect to see four bands and several solo acts at the event.

The headlining act is the music band, Daylight Haze. The primary instruments played are drums, guitars, bass guitars, and keyboards. The Daylight Haze band consists of a group of 14-year-olds.

“I taught each of them individually. I thought these guys would work so well together. They never met each other before. It can be a really daunting thing, coming into a rehearsal room for the first time without knowing anybody.

“By the end of the first session, it was like they became the best of friends. They blossomed into this band of very talented musicians,” said Bob.

Bob currently teaches primarily from his home studio. He has all of the essential instruments and equipment, including drums, guitars, and tambourines, as well as amplifiers and microphones.

“You see these young children develop their confidence and personable skills as well as being able to conduct themselves in a musical surrounding. It is incredible,” said Bob.

The event is offering an opportunity for the community to witness the transformative power of music education in the lives of the Creative Music School’s young musicians.