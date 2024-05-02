Countdown under way for the 2024 Sustainability Summit in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the highly successful summit in 2023, academics, businesses and representatives from the public sector will gather once again at the University to measure their progress towards the goals set out in the Northampton Sustainability Accord.

It is hoped the two-day summit will accelerate progress towards those goals by examining the role of innovation, by identifying solutions to industry challenges, by sharing knowledge and best practice and by showcasing successful initiatives in Northampton and the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest speakers include Matthew Rolph, Managing Director of Graf UK Ltd which is the headline sponsor for the summit, Matthew Moore, Strategic Flood & Partnership Manager from Anglian Water who will be presenting their innovative approach to enhancing Northamptonshire’s biodiversity, and Neil Morris, Co-Founder & CEO of Kelpi Ltd which offers a real alternative to fossil-fuel plastics.

Images from the 2023 Sustainability Summit

Dr Ebenezer Laryea, UON’s Associate Professor in Sustainable Development Law and Chair of the planning committee will also be reporting on the progress made towards the Northampton Sustainability Accord.

Dr Laryea said: “As a university we are in a position to bring stakeholders together and nurture collaboration, and we have the expertise needed to support organisations wanting to adopt sustainable practices.

“We hope the 2024 summit will provide a fresh impetus to go further with that work by showing how innovation is helping local stakeholders to progress towards more sustainable practices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the six keynotes speeches, there will be a range of round table, plenary and question-and-answer sessions as well as chances to network during coffee breaks and lunches.