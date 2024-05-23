Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire’s new Food & Drink Week, taking place for the first time this year, will be held in ten days’ time, from 1st to 9th June.

Organised by Made in Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, the new initiative raises a glass to the people, places and produce that make up the county’s growing food and drink scene, with over 25 special events, local menus, pop ups, collaborations, tours, tastings and more, at locations all around Northamptonshire.

Rachel Mallows is a Director of Made in Northamptonshire, one of the founders of the initiative. Rachel hopes it will help local businesses to raise their profile and attract new customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel adds; “Northamptonshire offers fabulous flavours and genuine home grown hospitality. Whether pubs, restaurants, caterers, food or drink producers, we all need to generate more sales and attract more customers - and this new Food & Drink Week is a great way to do that.”

Students at Northampton College with Wayne Jenkins Wilson Browne Solicitors

The week-long celebration - sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors - showcases Northamptonshire's creative culinary offerings and brings together local producers, chefs, and food enthusiasts.

Wayne Jenkins, Business Development and Marketing Director at Wilson Browne Solicitors, has been visiting many of the businesses that are gearing up for Food & Drink Week. He commented:

"What a fantastic day we've had meeting the faces behind local businesses, and also meeting students at Northampton College with an interest in the Food & Drink sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel it's really important to get behind businesses, education, grass roots sport, and the arts, which is why we put so much emphasis into supporting events such as this."

Wayne visited Jeyes of Earls Barton, where a special Balsamic Blueberry Menu will be served throughout Food & Drink week. Anna Jeyes explained:

“We are delighted to partner with Mee Blueberries in creating a special Balsamic Blueberry Menu to celebrate Northamptonshire's Food & Drink Week.

“We are also excited to be hosting our first baking demonstration on Thursday 6th June in collaboration with The Incredible Bakery Company. Valeria will be sharing her top tips and techniques for creating delicious gluten free treats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a local produce market and showcase at Whitco in Thrapston on June 1st, to The Best of Northamptonshire Long Table Banquet on June 7th at the Tollemache Arms in Harrington, a new Food and Drink Festival at Delapre Abbey on June 8th-9th, coffee and baking demonstrations, product tastings at hotels, gin discounts, and special menus at the County Cricket Ground and at pubs and restaurants all around the county, there really is something for everybody.

Organisers encourage visitors and residents alike to join in and help celebrate the county’s very own Food & Drink Week. Full details can be found here: https://northamptonshiresurprise.com/june-food-and-drink/

To get involved on Instagram please tag the following hash tag: #northantsfooddrinkweek