Countdown is on to Northampton Pride 2022 with invitations open for performers, vendors, volunteers and community groups

The date has been set for this year's Northampton Pride

Invitations are open for performers, food vendors, stallholders, volunteers, and community groups for this year’s Northampton Pride.

The annual event — now in its fifth year — is set for Sunday, June 26 after being pushed back to September in 2021 by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pride Parade, which has become a central part of the celebrations, will start from 11am taking in a tour of town centre ahead of live performances in the Market Square.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council cabinet member for community safety and engagement said: “Pride is a time to come together to celebrate and embrace diversity and inclusion across the area.

“We value the contribution all communities make to our county and having a local Pride festival sends a strong message that diversity doesn’t just exist in West Northants – it’s actively celebrated.

“It also sends an important signal that prejudice will not be tolerated. As a local authority we will continue to fight against all forms of discrimination and lead the way in promoting equality for everyone."

The event, organised by the Northampton Pride Committee and the council’s LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum, celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and encourages acceptance and equality for all.

Previous celebrations have seen organisations such as Q Space, The Lowdown, Outlaws and Kinky Boots, Northampton Leisure Trust and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust taking part by holding pop-up shops.

Councillor Smith added: “Northampton Pride and its supporters have grown year on year, and I am looking forward to seeing lots of new faces getting involved this year."

Local bands, performers, small businesses, and residents who would like to take part in this year’s event can register their interest by emailing [email protected]

Northampton Pride is a free event that relies on the generous support of groups and organisations. Sponsorship opportunities are available to anyone who wants to support the event and demonstrate their commitment to inclusion for everyone.