Council launch second round of grant funding to create volunteering opportunities in West Northants

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has launched a second round of grant funding which aims to create additional volunteering opportunities in West Northants.

The Community Funding grants project has received £47,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Voluntary and Community Sector organisations can apply for grants of up to £1,500 for projects which address a local community need while supporting the Council’s vision to make West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

Free 2 Talk CIC was recently awarded funding to support new supervised volunteers work which aims to improve outcomes across academic, behavioural, emotional, and social areas of young people's lives in Northampton.

Volunteering

Northamptonshire Mind also received a grant to deliver their Rural Outreach Project which will recruit supported volunteers to provide community outreach in areas identified as being at the highest risk of social exclusion.

In addition, Renew169 Wellbeing Café in Towcester received funding to enable the recruitment of volunteers to support safe space sessions, which aim to reduce loneliness and isolation in people with emotional or mental health difficulties.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “We’re thrilled to be awarding this second round of funding to support and enable our Community and Voluntary Sector organisations to continue their valuable work in our communities.

“I encourage all those who are eligible to fill out an expression of interest form or get in touch with our Grants Team to find out more.”

Further information and the full criteria for applications can be found on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework. If you would like to speak to the Community Funding Grants Team about your project or your eligibility to apply for this grant, email: communitygran[email protected] including your contact telephone number.