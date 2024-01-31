Commemorative plaque to be unveiled at popular Northampton pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Representatives from the county’s union branches have been invited to attend the event which will include; the official unveiling of a plaque commissioned by NTUC, a talk by local historian John Buckell on the background to the formation of the Trades Council, its early years and growing influence in the town, a free buffet and an opportunity for unaffiliated branches to discuss membership.

Graham Croucher, Chair NTUC 2024 said, “As presiding Chair of a now resurgent Trades Council, it fills me with enormous pride to be part of this important celebration and the unveiling of a “blue” plaque. It is fitting that this year’s Annual General Meeting is to be held at the Lamplighter Public House, formerly the Overstone Arms, where Northampton Trades Council was formed, and we are grateful to the owners for their agreement in placing this commemorative plaque upon their wall.

The Trades Union Council was a force for good in the town then, was very prominent at decision-making levels in the Council Chamber and elsewhere in the town. It was well represented and was very active in furtherance of the aims and ambitions of working people, in protection of and enhancement of working conditions, as well as protecting and representing the disenfranchised of society.

Our reformed, and resurgent Trades Council is once again a force for good and aims to play that all important role that our forefathers and mothers played all those years ago.

We look forward to another 135 years of representing working people, organising local trade unions, fighting for the underdog, and for a more equitable world of opportunity for all and defeating injustices where they occur.”