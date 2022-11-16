Come and see the Christmas Lantern Parade and the lights being switched on at Brackley
The Christmas Lantern Parade at Brackley is lining up but there’s still time to get your lantern sorted for the special event
The Christmas Lantern Parade at Brackley will be setting off soon and it is a festive event that should be in the calendar.
You can still make your own lanterns at the Christmas Lantern Workshops taking place at The Old Fire Station community room Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20. Sessions run at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm.
If you would like to book your child onto a workshop, you can either call 01280 702 441 or email: [email protected] All children will need to be accompanied.
The price is £5.00 per child and £2.50 for additional siblings.
You can also buy lantern packs at Brackley Town Council office so you can decorate at home.
The parade will take place Saturday November 26 and leave Magdalen College School at 4.45pm. The parade will commence at 5.15pm with light switch on at 5.30pm.