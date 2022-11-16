The Christmas Lantern Parade at Brackley will be setting off soon and it is a festive event that should be in the calendar.

You can still make your own lanterns at the Christmas Lantern Workshops taking place at The Old Fire Station community room Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20. Sessions run at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm.

If you would like to book your child onto a workshop, you can either call 01280 702 441 or email: [email protected] All children will need to be accompanied.

Join the Brackley Christmas Lantern Parade

Most Popular

The price is £5.00 per child and £2.50 for additional siblings.

You can also buy lantern packs at Brackley Town Council office so you can decorate at home.