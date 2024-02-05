Collide: A ChoirFest Experience launches in Northampton ahead of free pop-up session and huge show - IN PICTURES

A new choir experience, including a free pop-up session and a show with 200 voices, has been launched in Northampton.

Collide: A ChoirFest Experience launched last week ahead of the taster session event on Saturday March 9, which is set to offer individuals of all skill levels a chance to “discover the joy of singing”, and the huge show at Royal & Derngate on March 30.

Featuring Royal wedding choir director Karen Gibson MBE and award-winning, local musical director Gareth Fuller, Collide: A ChoirFest Experience will boast an eclectic music concept featuring West Northamptonshire based, award nominated The Northampton Male Voice Choir, Queen Eleanor Choir and Northants Sings Out (West) during a “highly ambitious” collaboration of their musical genres and individual styles.

The free pop-up session, led by Gareth and show cast members, will also offer a “relaxed, fun singing opportunity, open to all regardless of experience”.

Gareth promises to create a choir in under an hour at Northampton Central Library’s and insists “everyone can sing”. Attendees are set to learn harmonies plus other vocal techniques and be taught a song by the end of the session, creating a choir in the process.

Gareth said: “During our weekly community choirs across Northamptonshire and the UK, we have proven that no matter your ability, singing really is something everyone can do.

“Stress-relieving and confidence-building, I am excited to lead this session and create a choir in a short time and prove that everyone can sing.”

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, added: “This free taster session is a perfect opportunity to get involved and experience choir singing first hand. Participants will also get a chance to see the cast of ChoirFest in action as we countdown to what is going to be a showstopping main event.

“I encourage everyone to join us as we celebrate the musical talent offering in West Northamptonshire and also urge local music groups to take advantage of the great value musical scores available from the Central Library.”

This joint initiative by Public Health, Northampton Central Library and West Northamptonshire Council will also include cast members of the highly anticipated music production Collide: A ChoirFest Experience, sharing a snippet of what to expect from the show which takes place on March 30 2024, at The Royal & Derngate Theatre.

The specially commissioned musical show celebrates the joys of group singing whilst providing an opportunity for 200 local community voices to sing alongside a full live band, string section and Karen Gibson MBE, famed for leading the choir at the Royal wedding of the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan.

Free tickets for The Exclusive Taster Singing Session will be available from Monday (February 5). The taster session will take place from 10.30am to midday at The Carnegie Room in Northampton Central Library.

Below are photos from the launch of Collide ChoirFest in Northampton.

