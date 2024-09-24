Clip ’n Climb is coming to Weston Favell Shopping Centre this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the recent news that a Bouldering centre is joining the tenant lineup, Weston Favell Shopping centre is thrilled to also announce the upcoming arrival of Clip ’n Climb, the world leaders in fun climbing, opening alongside Pinnacle Bouldering centre, this Winter in the former Wilko unit on the upper mall.

Set to become the go-to destination for adventure seekers in the area and boasting 25 bright, colourful climbing challenges with a variety of ways to climb each one, Clip ‘n Climb offers something for everyone, regardless of age, experience, or ability.

Whether you're a toddler, kid, adult, or part of a school or corporate group, Clip ’n Climb offers an adventure where a theme park meets climbing walls, guaranteeing excitement, fun, and an unforgettable experience.

"We are delighted to bring this new climbing experience to Weston Favell Shopping centre," said Kevin Legg, Centre Manager. "This new facility will offer the community an exciting, fun, and safe climbing experience, making it the perfect destination for family outings, school trips, and team-building events."

Clip ’n Climb is an international leader in indoor climbing experiences, combining fun and fitness in a safe environment for all ages. With over 360 centres worldwide, Clip ’n Climb is known for its innovative approach to climbing, where no two challenges are the same.

Director of Pinnacle Bouldering centre, Simon Ager said of this new venture: “When the opportunity to bring Clip ‘n Climb to Northampton arose, we knew it was the perfect addition to sit alongside our new bouldering centre. It’s a great way to introduce people to climbing and test their climbing ability, for all the family! We look forward to welcoming everyone this winter.”

Keep up to date with all the latest announcements at northampton.clipnclimb.co.uk