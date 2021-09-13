Classic car show and Northampton Heritage Fair at Delapré Abbey IN PICTURES

Delapré Abbey in Northampton saw the return of its popular car show, 'Classics on the Lawn' and became the backdrop of this year's Northampton Heritage Fair.

Both events took place on Sunday, September 12 from 11am to 4pm and visitors admired a variety of vintage vehicles spanning the past 100 years including a 1939 Austin 12/4 and a 2011 Maserati.

The Northampton Heritage Fair is usually held at Abington Park Museum but, this year, ran in conjunction with Classics on the Lawn so visitors could also enjoy browsing a variety of stalls from different organisations and groups in the county, including 78 Derngate and Jeyes Museum.

Visitors also got to hitch a ride on one of the red double-decker heritage buses as well as listen to talks about the 1460 Battle of Northampton, the history of the Eleanor Cross and the Battle of Edgcote.

Here are some pictures of the classic car show and Northampton Heritage Fair at Delapré Abbey taken by our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds:

