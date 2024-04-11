Classes for Adults - Dance, Fitness and Wellness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kitty Denton, owner of Mode Movement, offically launched the studio and classes at the start of 2024. After graduating from Northern School of Contemporary Dance, where the likes of Paloma Faith, Akram Khan and Mel B studied, Kitty realised there was a lack of dance classes, specifically for adults, in Northamptonshire.

Janet Smith MBE, offcially opened the studio: “to be invited to open such a beautiful enterprise which has such ambition, is extraordinary. Kitty has grit, determination and a real vision. She understands the need for adult classes in the area, which is really important.”

The great thing about Mode, is that already there really is something for everyone and anyone with endless possibilities for development. Classes currently include: Ballet, Contemporary, Dance Fitness, Bollywood, Chair Based Fitness, Ballroom, Musical Theatre, Yoga, Tai Chi, Jazz, Heels, Hip-Hop, Pilates, Commercial, Lyrcial, Latin, Barre, Stretch and Balance with Tap coming very soon. Abilties range from Beginner-Advanced with the studio also offering Private Classes.

Mode Movement Opening - Janet Smith MBE and Kitty Denton

The shape and path which Mode Movement will take is still being formed, after all, the studio has only been open for four months, with already multiple sell-out classes. Kitty is passionate at providing a space for all abilties however, she wants to bring particular attention and support to those who have had previous dance training. The harsh realities of life after professional dance training are crushing with most dancers left feeling exhausted, lost and anxious for their future in dance. With an average of 10% of dancers who actively pursue a career in dance become professional (Samantha Bellerose, 2022), Kitty wants to create meaning for those who have dance and creative skills so they can find purpose within their training, even if it's now just a hobby.

Kitty believes: "dance creates discipline, motivation and routine and when this stops all of a sudden, it's really challenging to navigate. I want to provide professionally- lead classes to support dancers, ex-dancers and anyone interetesed in movement, without having to travel to larger cities. Travelling or evening moving to London, for example, to be able to access classes and further training is no longer an option for some individuals. We should be able to have these facilities on our doorsteps and that is what Mode is currently focusing on".

Roy Leighton, artist, educator, international speaker and advisor to schools, communities and businesses on values-based education and the management of change wrote: "Thanks to the rather brilliant Kitty Denton for creating such a wonderful space for people of all ages and abilities to explore the joy and power of body, mind and soul".

With local dancers also understanding that: "This (Mode) is exactly what we all needed!Mode movement is the new it girl in town, exactly what the county (Northants) was lacking.Being spoilt for choice for kids dance schools in the area, the Northants has always lacked a space for adults.Mode movement ensures that adults and dance graduates have an accepting and innovative space to express themselves.The variety of classes and range of abilities create such a safe environment truly catering to everyone, whether you have trained for years or danced for moments, there will be something for you". (Megan O'Brien - Google Reviews)

All classes and infomation can be found at modemovement.co.uk

Mode Movement is at Nene Court Shopping Village, Wellingborough.

So, what's your Mode?

