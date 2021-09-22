Circus brings 'sensational' new show to Northampton - with free tickets for NHS staff and care workers

Poster for Continental Circus Berlin at Sixfields in Northampton.

Continental Circus Berlin is bringing its sensational new show to Sixfields in Northampton.

The circus, as a special thank you to NHS staff and care workers, is offering them free tickets to special preview shows where they can bring one guest while there is availability. These shows will take place in a Covid secure theatre-style 'Big Top' at 5pm and 7.45pm tonight (Wednesday, September 22).

Continental Circus Berlin commences from today to Tuesday, September 28 and it promises Northampton an amalgamation of 'brilliant' circus acts, music and 'real youthful energy' with 'fantastic performers from all over the world'.

The Globe of Death.

Now, the producers of the Moscow State Circus are treating Northampton to a brand new show specifically designed for their exclusive UK tour.

A spokesperson for Circus Extreme, who is behind the exciting new show, said: "In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created - the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the Circus-goer literally cannot believe their eyes."

Heart-stopping acts include aerialist’s, quick change artistes, high wire walkers, the rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, Hula Hoop queens, whirlwind acrobats and the death defying Globe of Death with riders traveling a G force speeds inside a mesh dome.

Audiences will be guided through each performance by clowns Angelo and Eddie.

The spokesperson continued: "Housed in a climate controlled, Covid-secure, socially distanced Theatre style big top, it is sure to impress, this magical production is brimming with an international cast of breathtaking artistes featuring an unrivalled mix of genuine circus talent from every corner of the globe.

"This Circus is the finest show to come to town under The Continental Circus Berlin banner and this famous name has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat, and great fun and with something for all ages."

NHS and care workers are asked to call the box-office manager on 074 9477 4009 to reserve their seats. They will need to bring proof of employment when collecting their tickets and and the offer is caped at the first 300 seats as the venue capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

These are the dates and times Continental Circus Berlin are performing at the Big Top at Sixfields Stadium:

Wednesday, September 22 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Thursday, September 23 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Friday ,September 24 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Saturday September 25 - 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Sunday September 26 - 2pm and 5pm

Monday September 27 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Tuesday September 28 - 5pm ONLY