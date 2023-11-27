Christmas market to kick start month of care home's festive fun

A Northamptonshire care home is gearing up for an action-packed month of fun during December as residents prepare to celebrate Christmas in style.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire care home is gearing up for an action-packed month of fun during December as residents prepare to celebrate Christmas in style.

Anchor’s Timken Grange Care Home will start the month with a Christmas market on Sunday December 3 from 3-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will feature 25 local stallholders, two food vendors, Christmas ponies, live entertainment and a Christmas grotto complete with professional photographer.

Most Popular

Christmas market poster

The event signals the start of a busy month for everyone at the home, which offers first class residential and dementia care for up to 66 residents.

A range of planned trips to local attractions include visits to Welford Christmas Tree Farm on 5 and 19 December which has reindeers, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on 12 December, the Bell Plantation Garden Centre in Towcester on 14 December and Beckworth Emporium in Mears Ashby on 18 December. Both the latter are famed for their impressive Christmas displays.

More locally, residents from Timken Grange are attending a school nativity play and Christmas market put on by Millway Primary School and pantos put on by local theatre group Duston Players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brownies will be visiting the home to do Christmas crafts and there will also be a special Christmas service given at the home by Reverend Mandy.

Other events feature live entertainment including a pianist, festive baking and craft sessions, presentations on traditional festive figures like St Nicholas and there will also be a festive theme to regular events like coffee mornings, spa sessions and bingo.

“We recognise that Christmas is a very special time of year for everyone associated with our home and we feel we have developed a really full programme of festive events for everyone here to enjoy,” said Timken Grange’s Lifestyle Manager Helen Brace.

“We are really looking forward to a special month and giving everyone here a Christmas to remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad