Christmas market at Wicksteed Park this weekend

Wicksteed Park.

Dozens of traders will be showcasing their best Christmas gifts at a festive market at Wicksteed Park this weekend.

The Christmas craft and gift market is being held at the popular Kettering park on Saturday and Sunday (November 20 and 21) with more than 70 stands on show.

They will be selling their unique Christmas craft items, festive gifts, artisan food and more from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday.

Miranda Simms, from organisers Ivy Cottage Events, said: "Following a background running wedding fairs across the East Midlands I booked Wicksteed in 2018 to run a large craft and gift market believing a professionally run event there would do well.

"How right I was...that year we saw over 8,000 people through the doors. Between booking and the event I lost my husband to a heart attack and decided to donate the door proceeds to the British Heart Foundation. I was able to send them £8,500!

"In 2019 we donated to them again and the local air ambulance, a total of over £6,000.

"2020 saw Covid cancel the event but we retained all our stallholders' deposits and are so pleased we are able to go ahead this year.

"We have had to make a few changes and book fewer stands so we can all [keep our social] distance but there are still over 70 stands of wonderful local businesses.

"Hand sanitisers and masks will be on the door. The £3 door fee is for adults only (entry for children is free) and 50 per cent of the entry proceeds will go to our chosen charities."