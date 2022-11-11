A date has been set for the Christmas lights to be switched on in Northampton town centre.

On Saturday November 26 the town will be lit up for another festive season - and stars from the Royal & Derngate’s pantomime will be on to provide live entertainment.

Organised by Northampton Town Council and Northampton Town Centre BID, the light switch will be an afternoon of celebrations. Free parking will be available in West Northamptonshire Council car parks.

Christmas lights will be switched on later this month.

A town council spokeswoman said: “Join us for an afternoon of festivities from 2pm. Father Christmas will be joined on stage by pantomime stars from the Royal & Derngate’s Jack & the Beanstalk and The Deco’s Snow White with live music and entertainment throughout the day presented by BBC Radio Northampton’s Daisie- Belle.”

What else is going on in town this Christmas?

There are also plenty of other festivities taking place in the town this year, as mischievous elves need to be found via the augmented reality of Northampton Town Council’s ‘Mischievous Elf Trail’, also launching November 26. Children and adults alike can follow the trail on their smartphone, via the Explore Northampton app, around 10 town centre locations to find all the cheeky elves and see what they have been up to. The app also features special festive activities to do at home, including creating an elf of mischief.

The Explore Northampton app will also feature an interactive ‘Festive Event Map’ of Northampton’s Christmas events and activities over the holidays.

Additionally, every Saturday leading up to Christmas there will be live music on the Christmas Bandstand in the Market Square from midday to 4pm, featuring local singers, choirs, bands and community groups.

Lastly, families with children up to the age of 10 will be able to visit Santa’s Grotto in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton from November 26. Santa’s Grotto will then be open from 10.30am to 4p, every Saturday and Sunday in December prior to Christmas, as well as weekdays from Monday December 19 to Thursday 22 December. Pre-booking is recommended.