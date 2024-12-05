Christmas event at Becket's Park due to take place this weekend cancelled due to weather warning

A Christmas event due to take place this weekend at a Northampton park has been cancelled due to a weather warning for wind and rain.

Northampton Town Council’s Christmas in Becket’s Park event was set to take place on Saturday (December 7) between midday and 6pm, and would have seen festive activities such as ice skating, entertainment and more.

The adverse weather has now been named Storm Darragh and is predicted to bring wind speeds of up to 50mph and several hours of rain on Saturday, so organiser Northampton Town Council (NTC) has made this decision to ensure the safety of the public, performers and stall holders.

The Becket's Park Christmas event has been cancelled. Photo: Stu Vincent Photography.

Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “Unfortunately there is another severe weather warning in place for this weekend, so we have made the decision to cancel our Christmas in Becket’s Park event.

“Once again, safety is our primary concern and with the forecast of strong winds and rain, we have decided that the potential risk to those attending is too great for us to go ahead.

“The park is mostly grass, which would get very damaged and muddy underfoot and all elements of the event, including the bandstand and ice rink, would be seriously affected by the rain and strong winds.”

The town council’s Christmas lights switch on also had to be rearranged from November 23 to November 30, due to Storm Bert.

The town council is now working with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and the Northampton Town BID to try and move certain elements of the event to the Market Square in the weekends leading up to Christmas or in the New Year.

WNC’s Elf Takeover and Grinch Surprise event, which was also planned to take place at the Market Square on Saturday will now be happening in Grosvenor Shopping centre.

Visitors can still see Santa in his Grosvenor Shopping Grotto on Saturday between 10.30am and 4pm, hosted by the Northampton Town BID. The grotto will also be open every Saturday and Sunday in December and on Monday December 23. Entry tickets cost £1 per family. Find out more here.