Children litter pick at Northampton park
As part of our work in the community, and the Keep Britain Tidy, Spring Clean campaign a group of Children from Child First Nursery Moulton, met with Tom Robinson, Park Ranger from the Environment, Countryside & Parks Team to carry out a litter pick in our local park.
As a nursery our ethos is to build partnerships within the local community and to teach the children the importance of nature and how to both love and respect it. Our children and staff worked with Tom Robinson collecting rubbish from around the park area that we frequently visit with the children, whilst talking about the important of not dropping litter and caring for our environment.
During March, the West Northants Council is coordinating and supporting a range of Community Spring Clean activities. To support these events, the council has litter picking equipment available to borrow, guidance on how to safely organise a community litter pick and it can supply sacks. When a litter pick has been registered on the ‘cleaner communities’ web page and the activity is completed the Council will collect the rubbish.
Angela Green Manager said we are proud that Child First children collected over 6 bags of litter from the park which will now be safely disposed of. We are happy to work as part of a wider community looking after open spaces and parks that we visit with the children. https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/news/west-northants-council-tackle-litter-spring