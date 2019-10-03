Chef’s Brigade duo to take Northampton Winter Food Festival by storm

A duo from Chef’s Brigade will star on the cookery demonstration stage at this year’s Northampton Winter Food Festival in November.

James Peck and Steve McClarty lit up the BBC reality cooking TV show, featuring world renowned chef Jason Atherton.

Steve McClarty

In the final episode, James was one of two chefs asked to lead Jason’s scratch team in the ultimate cook-off against a brigade from a Michelin-star restaurant in Paris.

The father-of-one from Northampton was hand-picked to be on the show and spent six weeks touring the culinary capitals of Europe competing against the continent’s finest eateries.

James, 29, took time out from running his business, Burnt Lemon Catering, which specialises in private dining, weddings and events. He said: “It was totally worth it. I learnt so much.”

At the end of the episode, Jason singled out Steve for special praise and handed Steve his chef’s ‘bible’ – a personal collection of recipes collated during his illustrious career.

Steve and James will together demo a dish inspired by the show and later in the day cook in front of the crowd single handed.

James cut his teeth in the Army catering corps after joining aged 16. He left at 21 and went on to work in high-end London kitchens before going solo in 2018.

Northampton Winter Food Festival is a celebration of artisan produce under cover at The County Ground in Northampton on Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, with free parking on Abington Park.

There are more than 80 food and drink stalls and free foodie fun to enjoy including chef demos, wine tastings, food talks and gin tastings.

Adult tickets are £6 in advance or £8 on the day - children over ten are £4.

To find out more, including opportunities to sponsor, exhibit or volunteer for the event, visit www.winterfood.co.uk