Charity mentor hopes boxing event will inspire youth

Shirley is undergoing eight weeks of intensive training at Rough and Ready Gym in Northampton, all in the name of raising funds for Northampton Saints Foundation where she works.

Shirley's decision to step into the boxing ring for charity is fuelled by her passion for making a difference to the lives of young people. As a mentor within the Foundation’s HITZ Programme, Shirley works tirelessly to support and guide 16-19-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training.

Delivered nationally by Premiership Rugby’s shareholder clubs, the HITZ programme uses the values of rugby and the power of sport to develop the personal, life and employability skills of young people through qualifications, workshops and enrichment activities.

Shirley Lynch

With dedication, she hopes the challenge provides hope and belief in the young individuals she supports, showing them that they can overcome any obstacle with determination and persistence.

Speaking about her motivation for participating in this event, Shirley said, “My aim is to inspire our students into believing they can achieve anything if they put their mind to it. If I can inspire one student, that would be mission complete. Training is hard but so addictive and strangely enjoyable. Rough and Ready mentors and coaches are so knowledgeable, and I've learnt so much about boxing and met some wonderful people embarking on this journey too.”

The funds raised through Shirley's boxing event, will provide more opportunities to the young people on the Foundation’s education and social inclusion programmes.

"All of our programmes use the values of rugby and the power of sport to give people the chance for a positive future, whether it’s helping children within schools or from our hubs across Northampton, Corby, Milton Keynes and Ipswich.” Shirley continued.

“Each year demand for our services grows and we witness the challenges and complexities. We give young people a second chance, where many haven’t had a first”.

As Shirley prepares to step into the ring, she encourages everyone to support her cause by donating generously. Every contribution will go a long way in empowering young individuals and providing them with the support they need to thrive.