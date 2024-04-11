Charity fashion show raises over £1,200

More than 70 attendees packed out 78 Derngate to enjoy a catwalk of Spring Summer fashions, demonstrations by Finn&Co Hair Salon, and KS Flowers, both of St. Giles Quarter, make-up by Addicted to Face and dozens of raffle prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Voni Blu owner, Yvonne Spence, based in Castilian Street commented “It’s great to see the hard work put in by everyone rewarded with an evening enjoyed by so many and raising an incredible amount in support of such worthwhile organisations. I’d like to thank everyone who helped for all their hard work, the models for presenting an amazing catwalk, students from the University for undertaking the photography, all the local businesses and individuals who donated so many outstanding raffle prizes and 78 Derngate for hosting the event, in particular Liz Jansson for her tireless support. It was a really enjoyable evening”.