Chantelle Cameron to host training session in Northampton and all six belts will be on display

The seminar and training session will raise money for Shelter UK

By Logan MacLeod
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 10:54am

Chantelle Cameron, the current Light Welterweight Undisputed World Champion, will hold a training session and seminar in Northampton next month.

The only British female to hold the title will have all of her belts on display during the session for beginners or intermediates at BST Academy, Sixfields on March 5.

The organiser for the event, Claire Reilly, said: “All six belts will be at the seminar which is a rare opportunity for boxing fans to see them all together.

Chantelle Cameron will show off her world title belts at a training session in Northampton in March.
    “The training session will consist of techniques, defence, footwork, padwork, and there will be strength and conditioning with former British and Intercontinental Muay Thai Champion Claire Reilly.”

    There will also be a chance for photographs and a Q&A.

    The sessions costs £40 for two hours and will be supporting homelessness charity, Shelter UK.

    To book, contact c_fit_2b_fit on Instagram, or WhatsApp 07426279165.

