Change of locomotive for this weekend's north Northamptonshire steam trip

The Duchess of Sutherland. Picture by Paul Davies.

A different steam locomotive will now travel through north Northamptonshire this Saturday (November 27) after Tornado was temporarily withdrawn from service.

The history-making locomotive - which became the first to top 100mph on British tracks for more than 50 years - was due to travel through Wellingborough and stop at Kettering on a trip from Ealing to York.

But an engineering team found a number of wheel flats which need new tyres during an overhaul, meaning that the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust has taken the decision to withdraw the locomotive from main line service.

Trip organisers have now confirmed that the historic Duchess of Sutherland will run in its place this weekend.

The Duchess of Sutherland was built in 1938 as a high speed passenger locomotive, taking passengers between London Euston and Glasgow Central as well as other expresses to Liverpool.

It was withdrawn from the track in 1964 and sold to Butlins in Scotland before The Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust acquired it to restore it. It was restored to operating condition in 2001.

In 2002 the restored Duchess was the first steam locomotive to haul the Royal Train for 35 years.

On Saturday the locomotive will be passing through Wellingborough before stopping at Kettering station at about 8.57am.

From there it will follow the Midland Main Line - not taking the usual steam route over Harringworth Viaduct - and tackle the long climb to Desborough summit before passing through Market Harborough and Leicester.