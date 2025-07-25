Chance to see iconic Red Arrows overhead in Northamptonshire TODAY

Plane fanatics will get a chance to spot the iconic Red Arrows overhead in Northamptonshire later today – here’s where and when.

The infamous 640mph Hawk jets will make their way from their base in Lincolnshire to Bournemouth Airport on Friday July 25, ahead of performing at Swanage Carnival on Saturday July 26.

In transit, the planes will pass over the west of the county. Although do not expect the Arrows trademark red, white and blue vapor trails, as they are strictly for entertainment purposes only during performances.

According to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk, the team will leave their base at RAF Waddingham at 2.45pm and will pass over Northamptonshire between 2.55pm and 2.59pm.

At 2.55pm the team is due to be over Kelmarsh, before passing over Guilsborough, Ravensthorpe, the A45 between Weedon Bec and Daventry and then Woodford Halse. They are due to arrive in Bournemouth at 3.17pm.

All Red Arrows times are approximate and subject to change, due to the weather or other requirements.