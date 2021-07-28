Chance for kids to let off some steam as maize mazes open at farms near Northampton

Two 'maize mazes' offering families some summer fun have opened on farms around Northampton

Grange Farm Harpole and Overstone Grange Farm have planted crops in the shape of mazes to be deciphered by visitors aiming to reach the centre.

Tom Harris, from Overstone Grange Farm, said: "Families and kids are welcome to come and let off some steam while mum and dad have a coffee and a slice of cake."

The maize maze at Overstone Grange Farm

This is the first year Overstone Grange Farm has planted a maize maze in addition to the usual pick-your-own events throughout the year.

Tom said they had planned to do it last year but decided against it because of the coronavirus pandemic, so they are looking forward to seeing people enjoy it.

As well as the five-acre, 2.5km maze, there are also bale towers, sand pits and Splat the Rat for the kids as well as the Roaming Giraffe cafe.

The maze opens at 10am on Thursday (July 29) before opening from 10am to 4.30pm, Wednesday-Sunday. To book and for more information, visit overstonegrangefarm.co.uk/general-8.

Meanwhile at Grange Farm Harpole, visitors have to look for clues and solve riddles in the farm-themed maze and there is a 'hide 'n' sheep' mini maze for little ones.