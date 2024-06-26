Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality Conference - 5 July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those interested in exploring the advantages of a diverse and inclusive society are invited to the Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality (CARE) summer conference at the University of Northampton on Friday 5 July.

CARE has brought together leading voices in the field including Professor Heidi Mirza Professor of Race, Faith, and Culture at Goldsmiths, University of London and Dr Erec Smith, Associate Professor of Rhetoric at York College of Pennsylvania for a day of keynote speeches, panel discussions and question and answer sessions.

The conference has been organised by the co-leaders for CARE, Dr Patrice Seuwou and Dr Emel Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Seuwou said: “Entry to the conference is open to anyone who shares a genuine interest in racial equality.

Dr Erec Smith and Professor Heidi Mirza

“We’ll be delving into the fascinating work by researchers specialising in race studies, EDI (Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion), and the history of the far right in Britain.

“If you can contribute to the discussion, please reserve a place. Together, we can build a society where diversity is embraced, inclusion is celebrated, and racial equality is a reality.”

The conference takes place between 9:00 and 17:00 on Friday 5 July in the Leatherseller Hide on the 4th Floor of the Learning Hub, Waterside Campus, University of Northampton.