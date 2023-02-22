Canal & River Trust, the national waterways and wellbeing charity, will be celebrating the 2,000 miles of national treasures in its care at this year’s Crick Boat Show, 27-29 May 2023. Now Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, the Show takes place at Crick Marina, near Daventry in Northamptonshire, with an exclusive Trade & Preview Day on Friday 26 May.

Matthew Symonds, national boating manager for the Canal & River Trust, explains: “Canal & River Trust cares for and brings to life 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England & Wales. Our ongoing mission is to protect and preserve this oldest working heritage network in the world and make it available for people to use and enjoy. Still used and navigated by boats as it was hundreds of years ago, these unique places are available and on the doorstep for millions of us to use and enjoy for our health and wellbeing.

“At this year’s Crick Boat Show, we’ll be hosting a ‘national treasures’ exhibition in our Canal & River Trust Marquee, shining a light on the historic and much-loved treasures in our care, including 2,707 listed structures, 1,000 wildlife conservation sites and 446 miles of Green Flag status waterways.

Crick Boat Show 2022, Crick Marina, Northamptonshire

“Visitors to our Marquee can find out about the recreation, health and wellbeing opportunities available to them on their local waterways, and how they can help us to #ActNowForCanals to ensure our 2,000 miles of national treasures are secured for the benefit of this and future generations.”

The 2,000 miles of national treasures in the Canal & River Trust’s care include:• 2,707 listed structures• 50 Scheduled Monuments• 4 World Heritage Sites• 1,569 locks• 53 tunnels• 3,112 bridges• 370 aqueducts• 74 reservoirs containing 41 billion litres of water• 1,000 wildlife conservation sites• 59 Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI’s)• 600 miles of hedgerow• 304 conservation areas• 446 miles of Green Flag status waterwaysCrick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors. As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a fantastic day out with more than 30 new boats to view, plus used boats, free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, technical masterclasses, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a wide range of food and drink stalls.

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.