Celebrating 15 years of Zog at Warwick Castle with an action packed family day out...plus haunting half term fun and a festive extravaganza still to come

Zog, the orange little dragon who was brought to life by the the amazing Julia Donaldson, has been resident at Warwick Castle for the last 15 years.

Complete with live theatre shows and a Zog play area, children who love dragons and knights will be catapulted in a world of imagination at Warwick Castle.

We visited at the end of the summer holidays to mark 15 years of Zog at the Merlin attraction with our two boys – aged three and eight.

There were two live theatre shows – the original Zog as well as the spin-off, Zog and the Flying Doctors – in the outdoor woodland theatre which is covered by a canopy.

Sitting on benches, the little ones were wide-eyed and having seen Zog at Milton Keynes Theatre, the Warwick Castle shows are right up there in terms of theatre and with two 30-minute shows included in your overall ticket price, I thought it was really good value for money.

The Zog play area is brilliant and has little interactive bits dotted between the slides, towers, tunnels and zip wires.

The Zog-themed Knight School is also worth a visit where youngsters learn how to become a knight and once qualified, Sir Gadabout gives them a certificate of excellence to take home as a little keepsake.

While he plays a big part, it’s not all about Zog...there’s plenty of everyone at Warwick Castle.

We enjoyed the Falconer’s Quest which is the UK’s largest bird of prey display with more than 60 stunning birds, as well as the Trebuchet – Britain’s largest siege machine.

The highlight for us was the live War of the Roses show featuring daring horse riders, jousting, explosive battles and fire.

Explore the Castle, Horrible Histories Maize, towers, dungeons and more.

Coming up is Haunted Half Term Fun as well as Christmas at the Castle featuring ice skating and a magical festive light trail.

It’s worth checking out the Warwick Castle website for all the up to date details, times and prices, as well as details of overnight Autumn stays.

2 . . War of the Roses at Warwick Castle Photo: Shaun Fellows Photo Sales