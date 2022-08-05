Celebrate county's finest food and drink at Northamptonshire festival

Some of the county's best food and drink will be on offer

Foodies will be able to sample some of the Northamptonshire’s most delicious treats when a popular event is held next month.

Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival is returning for its third year and takes place at Kettering Park Hotel from 11am to 4pm on September 11.

Mouth-watering fayre from Northamptonshire’s best food and drink suppliers and producers will include locally-brewed beer, bespoke chutneys and vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options.

The event – sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors – is free to attend and games and entertainment will be on offer in the hotel gardens. Previous events have attracted more than 800 food enthusiasts.

Organiser Kerry Bate, of Polka Dot Events, said: “The festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of Northamptonshire’s finest local food and drink producers.

"Visitors will be amazed by the variety at this year’s event.”

Making their annual appearance will be the Daniel Thwaites Shire Horses, which proved very popular at previous events.

The concept for the first event originated from Andrew Hollett, Kettering Park Hotel’s general manager, who has a passion for incorporating local produce in their menus “and wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate our amazing local food and drink scene”.

Not just supporting local food suppliers, the event also helps to raise vital funding for North Northants First Responders, a life-saving partnership with East Midlands Ambulance Service.