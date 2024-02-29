News you can trust since 1931
Care home residents test out bread making skills

The residents at Elm Bank care home got creative with testing out their amazing bread making skills.
By Tina ProshoContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 08:35 GMT
We all understand the importance of life enriching activities for all our residents here at the home. Many of the residents at Elm Bank would have created delicious homemade bread back in the day, for some it was a first. It was an afternoon of mixing and kneading, with flour and herbs and some tantalising toppings. Chef Jo, was delighted to bake up the creations for all to enjoy.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, for some it brought back memories of when they baked and for others it was something new for them to try. To see the engagement of on the faces of the residents was heart-warming and the smell of freshly baked bread throughout the home was divine."

