Care home residents experience joy of African drums
We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents were thrilled to have experienced the sounds of the African Drums. Residents engaged in understanding the history and culture behind the songs and music. It was fantastic to see spirits lifted and everyone burst out in song playing along with percussion instruments.
Glynns, a resident at Elm Bank in Kettering, said “it was wonderful, learning about the instruments and the history behind it all, it was something different and I enjoyed that”
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely to see the residents engaged and joining in with the sounds of the varied instruments, the joy and excitement was evident on all faces, everyone was left with feet tapping and hands clapping".