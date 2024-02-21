News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Care home residents experience joy of African drums

The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home burst in to song with the sounds of African Drums.
By Tina ProshoContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 09:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents were thrilled to have experienced the sounds of the African Drums. Residents engaged in understanding the history and culture behind the songs and music. It was fantastic to see spirits lifted and everyone burst out in song playing along with percussion instruments.

Glynns, a resident at Elm Bank in Kettering, said “it was wonderful, learning about the instruments and the history behind it all, it was something different and I enjoyed that”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely to see the residents engaged and joining in with the sounds of the varied instruments, the joy and excitement was evident on all faces, everyone was left with feet tapping and hands clapping".

Related topics:Care home residentsResidentsKettering