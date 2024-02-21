Care home residents experience joy of African drums

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents were thrilled to have experienced the sounds of the African Drums. Residents engaged in understanding the history and culture behind the songs and music. It was fantastic to see spirits lifted and everyone burst out in song playing along with percussion instruments.

Glynns, a resident at Elm Bank in Kettering, said “it was wonderful, learning about the instruments and the history behind it all, it was something different and I enjoyed that”

