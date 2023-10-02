Care home has a 'latte' fun at Macmillan Coffee Morning
Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.
Residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community accompanied by singer and keyboard played Bob for the event! Head chef, Glenn had baked lots of lovely cakes for everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home. Some staff had also donated cakes for the event, we were spoilt for choice.
Brampton View’s coffee morning was a big success - they managed to raise £55 and, most importantly, everyone had a great time doing it!
Mo Masedi General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”
Brenda a resident at the home, commented: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work. We have to donate to them.”