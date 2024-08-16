Canadian BBQ influencer cooks up a storm at exclusive cookery event in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

World Champion BBQ Pitmaster and influencer, Danielle ‘Diva Q’ Bennett, travelled all the way from her home in Florida, to showcase her cooking skills in an exclusive, sold out, event held at Bell of Northampton.

Held in in conjunction with US grill brand Traeger and Diva Q, the event took place in the store’s new BBQ shop outside pergola on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, and offered something for everyone, no matter their skill level, teaching the 22 attendees the philosophies, techniques, and tools needed to master cook a variety of wood-fired food.

The menu – all cooked on Traeger wood-fired grills – included spatchcocked chicken, vodka brined smoked wild salmon, reverse seared steak with garlic butter, BBQ beef short ribs with Traeger beef rub, and Traeger apple pie. Those who attended also received a £50 credit towards any new Traeger grill and were given access to exclusive bundle deals.

Tammy Pell, marketing coordinator at Bell of Northampton, said: “The event was a great success. As a former winner of multiple grand championship titles and over 400 individual BBQ and grilling awards, it was amazing to have Diva Q travel all the way from Salt Lake City to share her BBQ skills and secrets with everyone that attended.

Bell of Northamptons Diva Q exclusive cookery event was a sell-out success

“She loved the prep space in the Nicholas Bell demo kitchen and all the food cooked on the night was super tasty!”

On the night, Traeger bought along some surprise goodies for the attendees including the Traeger rib rack worth £39.99, plus rubs and sauces. Everyone also got to take away an exclusive Bell of Northampton insulated bag to put their gifts in.

“We’ve had some great feedback from customers saying how informative the event was and Diva Q also had some great antidotes to share!” continues Tammy. “More master classes for all of the grills are planned, so watch this space and make sure you book early to avoid missing out!”