Calling all dog owners – popular pooch-friendly festivals are returning to Northampton in May

Two popular pooch-friendly festivals are returning to Northampton in May, and dog owners are invited to secure their spot and enjoy the festivities.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved, as they usually drop their pets off and it is the staff who get to have all the fun.

The business prides itself on being a unique commercial doggy day care, as they offer a home environment. This includes a cosy patio and garden with soft furnishings, a large paddock with adventure playground, and the fact it is cage-free and free roaming.

Customers often praise Teddy’s as being unlike anywhere they have seen before, which is something Michelle is very proud of.

Excitingly, Teddy’s is hosting two community-focused dog events in May and this marks the third year since the initiative was launched.

The first is Pugchella UK on Sunday (May 4), which is the original dog festival that started their love for breed-specific events. It has sold out the past two years.

There are three two-hour time slots on offer, from 10am until 12pm, 12.15pm until 2.15pm, and 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

There will be a funfair theme with a variety of games and activities, local traders to support, and the chance to let the dogs socialise without restrictions in a safe and secure environment.

The second event is Dogchella on May 25, with the same funfair theme and three slots for dogs of different breeds.

Chihuahuas and pomeranians are welcome from 10am until 12pm, dachshunds from 12.15pm until 2.15pm and all small breeds in the ‘small paws’ session from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

“We are super excited,” Michelle told the Chronicle & Echo. “Hopefully this is just the start. We’ve got a super venue with a huge outdoor paddock and dog-friendly indoor space. It is unique and people travel for it.”

When asked to describe what people can expect of Dogchella and Pugchella, Michelle said: “They are feel-good festivals for dogs. So many people want to spend their free time with their dogs. They are a friend and part of the family.”

The hope is that with events like this, the dogs will enjoy the experience as much as their owners – with activities, games, music, food stalls and photo and shopping opportunities.

When people first visit Teddy’s, Michelle says they are wowed by what they see. “You can’t appreciate the awesomeness of what we have behind the doors until you visit,” she said.

Attending Teddy’s events also helps members of the dog community to meet new people and make friends, as Michelle prides herself on creating a “welcoming, inclusive and supportive” environment.

With people who are planning to travel from as far as the Isle of Wight and York, these events are not ones to miss out on.

For more information on Teddy’s Dog Care, visit the business’ Facebook page here.