Call for local teams and clubs to Join Daventry Summer Games

To mark this Olympic year, the Town Council is planning a day of inclusive sports and activities, suitable for all ages and abilities. Anyone who organises a local sports team, club, or fitness group is invited to apply for a free place at the event to demonstrate what they do, helping residents learn more about the activities available in the town.

Daventry Summer Games offers a great opportunity for local organisations to showcase their sport or hobby and maybe even recruit a few new teammates. From tap dancing to taekwondo, badminton to bowls, clubs and groups of all kinds are welcome to join in the fun.

Mayor of Daventry Cllr Ted Nicholl said: “I’m looking forward to a day of sporting success at Daventry Summer Games, which is another fantastic event organised by the Town Council. I hope it will encourage more people to get active and enjoy exercise, which is a brilliant way to boost mental and physical wellbeing. I encourage all our local teams and clubs to come along to promote what they do and help more people find an activity they love.”

Daventry Summer Games & Skate Jam

Daventry Skate Jam will also be held at the New Street Skate Park on the same day, complete with free coaching from Team Rubicon and a skate competition with prizes to be won.