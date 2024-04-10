Cabin crew wing walk! Danielle takes to the skies for Dreamflight charity
On the 13th June 2024, Danielle will be taking part in a sponsored wingwalk event, with the AeroSuperBatics team, in aid of the charity Dreamflight!
After spending most of the past 8 years inside of aeroplanes. This year, Danielle will be standing on the outside of a vintage bi plane, taking to the skies at 135mph! The charity takes 192 seriously ill and disabled children to Orlando Florida on the holiday of a lifetime every year!