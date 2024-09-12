Building sustainable business solutions with serious Lego play
Organised by South East Midlands Growth Hub, Network & Learn – Supporting Sustainable Development using Lego Serious Play (LSP), takes place at the University of Northampton between 09:00 and 12:30 on Friday.
The event has been organised in partnership with The University of Northampton and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).
The University’s Al-Amin Dabo, Senior Lecturer in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Gosia Plotka, Lecturer in Project Management, Business Systems and Operations will be delivering the LSP workshop.
Al-Amin said: “LSP encourages people to think with their hands, to unlock subconscious levels of creativity and problem-solving ability. I hope people will walk away from it with knowledge and sustainable solutions they can implement to tackle real-world business challenges.”
In addition to the LSP workshop and networking opportunities, there will be updates from SEMLEP’s Growth Hub Business Support and WNC, and a speed pitch session giving participants 30 seconds to tell the audience about their business.
To reserve a place, visit the Growth Hub website, or emails SEMLEP’s Partnerships & Events Manager, Samantha Hunter for more information.
