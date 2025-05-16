Brand new family festival celebrating the best of Northamptonshire to take place this weekend

A brand new family festival, with the aim of celebrating the best of Northamptonshire will take place this weekend.

Set to take place from midday until 11pm on Saturday June 21 at Duston Mill, Solstice Festival promises a day of fun, creativity and unforgettable experiences on the longest day of the year.

The festival will shine a light on the “incredible talent, enterprise and spirit” of the county, and will feature musicians, performers, food traders, makers and community groups.

Following a pleasing response from those interested in taking part, more than 50 have been selected to take centre stage at what will be a “joyful platform for the region’s creativity and community spirit”.

The event is proudly supporting three charity partners, The Lowdown, The Lewis Foundation and Animal In Need Northamptonshire – and 10 percent of all festival profits will be split equally between them.

Here is what you can expect from Solstice Festival at Duston Mill…

Live music and performances

The main stage will feature “local legends” including Kings Gambit and maestro Lincoln Noel, alongside rising star Evan Fallon, a Taylor Swift tribute show, and a headline funk, soul and motown set from the mighty 20-piece big band Jazz Colossus.

The Alternative Stage, curated by A Void Collective, will showcase the best of the county’s alternative and indie music scene – including Killer Saucers from Hell, Joy Disposal Unit and ÜLV.

Activities, workshops and festival treats

Across the site, you will find circus skills, stilt walkers and The Amazing Bubble Show, bringing visual magic for all ages, and plenty of games and inflatables to keep everyone entertained.

There will also be experience workshops and activities, including a solstice meditation with Kindful Project, pilates from The Club Pilates, and a family dance party by The Sweat and Glow Club.

Visitors can create festival crowns with KS Flowers, get airbrush tattoos with Inkery, and make their own friendship bracelets at A Crafted Design before ‘Taylored Swift’ hits the stage.

Hay bale high street and artisan makers

You can expect a handpicked artisan market, featuring Tricky Pickle Studio, Artisan Collective, and Evermore Permanent Jewellery – alongside prints, crafts, gifts, face painting and more, which are all proudly local.

Food and drink

The event’s street food market, curated by six-year-old food blogger Woo Reviews, features a variety of mouth-watering options – including burgers from Jude’s Kitchen, authentic Indian street food from Hyderabadi Dhaba, Caribbean cuisine from Box Food, and whimsical boxed afternoon teas from The Eccentric Englishman.

You can wash that down with Saxby’s Cider, festival cocktails and sweet treats from a range of dessert and coffee vendors.

Stonehenge bonfire ceremony

As the sun sets on the longest day of the year, festival goers will gather for a spectacular bonfire ceremony.

A mini Stonehenge built from reclaimed pallets will be set alight, accompanied by fire dancers and drummers.

Attendees are encouraged to visit The Lowdown charity on the day to add their messages of renewal to the fire as the county celebrates Summer Solstice.

The site is being beautifully designed in collaboration with creative design and fabrication studio Timber Club, bringing a unique aesthetic to every corner of the festival.

Tickets are on sale, priced at £15 for adults, £9 for children or £40 for a family of four.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit Solstice Festival’s website here.