Brackley Town Council is organising another fun filled evening of Christmas lights and tractors after last year’s charity event went so well.

Local farmers and residents who wish to enter into the run will need to decorate their vehicles with fairy lights and festive decorations and then drive a loop of Brackley roads.

Last year the funds raised reached an amazing £2,315 for Farm Safety Foundation, Yellow Wellies, which was well above the £500 target. Clarkson’s Farm celebrity Kaleb Cooper also popped along for a visit.

Make a date in the diary to watch the convoy of fairy lit tractors that will make their way around the streets of Brackley. The event will be taking place on Sunday December 11 at 6pm where the money raised will go to Yellow Wellies again.