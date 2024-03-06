Bookworms needed for Cynthia Spencer Hospice reading challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cynthia Spencer Hospice is launching Spencer’s Reading Challenge this week to coincide with World Book Day on 7th March.

The hospice is encouraging both schools and individuals to pick up a book and make a difference in one of four ways – by building a book tower, playing book bingo, hosting a book-a-thon or taking part in a sponsored read.

The challenge is part of the recently launched Make A Difference, Your Way campaign, which aims to highlight the many different ways that people can contribute to the cause and back the charity, in a way that resonates with them, whether that be by volunteering their time, donating or fundraising money, or spreading the word.

Spencer starts the reading challenge

It is hoped that the campaign will encourage more people to support the hospice, based in Kettering Road, Northampton, which has to raise more than £2 million each year, which breaks down to £6,052 per day, in order to continue providing essential palliative care and supporting services across West Northamptonshire.

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the hospice said: “World Book Day is celebrated by so many local schools so it would be absolutely fantastic if teachers and children could use this occasion to help support the work of our hospice. It’s so easy to get involved in Spencer’s Reading Challenge and every little donation helps us to provide invaluable care and support to our incredible patients and their families. Pick up a book and Make A Difference, Your Way, today!”