Bonfire night 2021: Date announced for the return of the Northampton firework display

Huge fireworks display back for 2021 after national lockdown cancelled last year's event

By Alice Dyer
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:36 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:38 pm
The 2021 bonfire night extravaganza will be once again held at The Racecourse

The date for the biggest fireworks display in Northampton has been announced.

This year's bonfire night extravaganza is set to be held on Saturday, November 6 at The Racecourse.

The event, organised by Northampton Town Council, will feature children's entertainment and food concessions from 4.30pm before the fireworks display at 6pm.

Entry is free.

Northampton