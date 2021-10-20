Bonfire night 2021: Date announced for the return of the Northampton firework display
Huge fireworks display back for 2021 after national lockdown cancelled last year's event
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:36 pm
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:38 pm
The date for the biggest fireworks display in Northampton has been announced.
This year's bonfire night extravaganza is set to be held on Saturday, November 6 at The Racecourse.
The event, organised by Northampton Town Council, will feature children's entertainment and food concessions from 4.30pm before the fireworks display at 6pm.
Entry is free.