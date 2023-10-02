Black History Month 2023 at University of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the world throws the spotlight on the achievements and histories of Black people, the University of Northampton (UON) is gearing up to host of series of enlightening talks and entertainment events.

The overarching theme of Black History Month (BHM) 2023 is ‘Celebrating Our Sisters’ and some of the University’s free events will feature talks from noted Black academics and authors.

Faculty of Health, Education and Society – Nursing

BHM 2023 logo

The University’s Nursing team have held talks throughout the year geared toward better understanding their Black students, with a view to enhancing their studying experience.

Called Learning Together special guests who share their experiences of being Black professionals to add to the conversations. The next will be on Tuesday 3 October from 12:30 – 13:30. Chief Executive Officer for Dorset’s Integrated Care Board, Patricia Miller OBE, will talk about ‘The Journey of Overcoming Adversity’. The event will be held online here.

Public Health

On Wednesday 18 October (from 13:00-13:30) there will be an online presentation by Ruvimbo Machaka, Lecturer in Public Health Presentation, entitled ‘What am I doing in a place like this?’: Understanding Imposter Phenomenon Amongst Postgraduate Students From Minoritised Racial Backgrounds’. The talk is open to all and you can join online on the day here.

GEM and Centre for Historical Studies

On Wednesday 18 October – from 14:00-16.00 – the University’s Centre for Historical Studies and GEM Network are holding two expert-led talks. They are in-person events taking place in the ‘Owl’s Nest’ area in the Learning Hub at Waterside that are and open to all.

The first speaker is Annabelle Gilmore from the University of Birmingham who will talk about ‘The Hidden History Behind the Art Objects at Charlecote Park in Warwickshire’. Annabelle’s work is dedicated to analysing the hidden connections between enslaved labour in Jamaica, imperialism in Asia, and the art displayed at the National Trust property Charlecote Park.

The second speaker is John Buckell, talking on ‘Slavery and Anti-slavery in Northamptonshire’. John is a retired teacher and member of the Northamptonshire Heritage Forum.

Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality (CARE)

CARE will host Dr. Patricia Gomes from the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA). Dr Gomes has made remarkable contributions in the field, particularly in shedding light on the role of women in anti-colonial resistance. The talk will be online (link to be shared on our Events page soon), is scheduled for Wednesday October 18 at 17:00 and all are invited.

CARE – Anti-Racism Book Club

The University holds regular Anti-Racism Book Club meetings (19:30 on the last Tuesday of each month). The book club aims to increase understanding and aid difficult conversations about race related issues; both initiatives fall under the umbrella of the University’s Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality (CARE).

The literature discussed by the club is written by GEM authors who have a wide range of life experiences or who are carrying out research, specifically on people from ethnic and culturally diverse backgrounds, complementing work already being carried out to broaden curriculum reading material for students.

Café Scientifique

As Black history is not just for October there are other, related events taking place at later dates. On Thursday 2 November, the next ‘science for the price of a cuppa’ Café Scientfique event will focus on the experiences of career progression for senior NHS leaders from a Black and minoritized ethnic background.