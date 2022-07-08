The “roving street food pop up” is returning to Franklin’s Gardens this evening (July 8) until Sunday (July 10).

For Bite Street, which was launched in 2019 after seeing the success of the street food movement in Birmingham and Milton Keynes, this is the first of four events at the gardens this year.

Crispin Slee, organiser of Bite Street, said: “The great thing is you can see the food being cooked and you know it’s all fresh.

“You can come along with friends and yet all of you can eat from somewhere different.”

The vendors at each event work on rotation, but this weekend you will find Chef Shack, Broke ‘n Bone, Patty Freaks, Fashion Bake, Cleopatra’s Kitchen, Beef on the Block, and Flats Doughnuts.

Fashion Bake, a local trader, makes handmade dumplings.

Crispin said: “We love to encourage local vendors to take part, and Fashion Bake is a great success story to come out of the pandemic.”

With the weather set to be warm this weekend, Crispin is hoping for a sell out.

He said: “We like to think our events appeal to the caveman and cavewoman in all of us – as visitors have to get stuck in and eat with their hands.”

It is already planned that they will return to the County Cricket Ground in August – where Bite Street operates annually for half of the year.

Looking to the future, Crispin said: “We hope we’ve got a formula people are happy with, and we plan to stick to what we’re currently doing.”