Bishop of Northampton's surprise visit receives warm welcome from delighted parishioners.

The Bishop of Northampton, the Right Reverend David Oakley, surprised parishioners of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Desborough last Sunday, (January 22nd), by joining them for their 9am Mass, which he concelebrated with the Parish Priest for St Edward's, Kettering, Father Gregory Marchwinski.

Temperatures outside may have been well below zero but Bishop David received a very warm welcome from Desborough parishioners, who were delighted that their Bishop had made the journey over from Northampton to introduce himself to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During lockdown, many parishioners had got to know Bishop David virtually through weekly services transmitted from the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate and St Thomas of Canterbury in Northampton but this was their first opportunity to meet him in person at Holy Trinity. The Bishop's visit to Desborough was particularly apt as Holy Trinity has recently undergone a major transformation and has also just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Bishop David and Father Gregory greet parishioners at Holy Trinity

Most Popular