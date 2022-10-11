A popular Northampton soft play has been revamped as £35,000 has been spent on making it the “place to be for under fours and their families”.

Berzerk Soft Play Centre in Moulton Park, operated by Trilogy Leisure, has been updated and now includes a new role play area with a coffee box and gym, a sensory room featuring infinity wall panels, kaleido projector and light up tube, mirrors and adult and child bean bags.

John Fletcher managing director of Trilogy Leisure said: “We are absolutely delighted to make this substantial investment that we know will make a real difference to local families with children under four,

The official unveiling of the revamped Berzerk Soft Play on Monday October 10.

“Berzerk has always been a very popular attraction. This new investment means little

ones can take part in even more active and imaginative play than ever before.”

New additions also include a log ramp and hump, double bumpy slide, stepping stones, hanging carts and stables and horse rockers. There is also a new kid’s construction area featuring traffic cones and bricks.

The revamped soft play.

John added: “To mark this new investment we were delighted to open our doors free of charge for all under fours for the launch party [on Monday October 10].

“It was lovely to see so many local families come and join us for the day and lovely to see the children playing with the new equipment.

“It is inclusive for all and we genuinely hope over the coming months more and more families with little ones will come and enjoy this new investment.”

