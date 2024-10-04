Bernie Keith to host Northampton's FREE fireworks display as further event details revealed

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Oct 2024, 09:09 GMT
Further details about Northampton’s FREE fireworks display have been revealed – and Bernie Keith has been announced as the host.

The event, which is organised by Northampton Town Council and takes place at The Racecourse every year, will be held on Saturday November 2.

This week the council has announced further details about the event, including the host, which will be BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith.

Popular local covers band, Whiteroom, will also be performing singalong favourites, followed by the Live Performers’ fire and pyrotechnic show, as the countdown begins.

Fireworks at The Racecourse in 2023. Photo: Stu Vincent.Fireworks at The Racecourse in 2023. Photo: Stu Vincent.
Fireworks at The Racecourse in 2023. Photo: Stu Vincent.

Councillor Jane Birch, chair of the council’s community services committee said: “The annual fireworks spectacular is a beloved tradition in our community, and we are excited to bring new elements each year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together and mark this annual event.

"Best of all, entry is free…we can’t wait to see everyone there!

"We would like to thank our sponsors, Maintenance Services Electrical Ltd, for helping light up Northampton’s annual fireworks spectacular.”

The Northamptonshire Gunpowder Plot Story will also play on big screens throughout the evening, telling the tale of how history’s most infamous attempt to bring down the Houses of Parliament has links to the county and resulted in the eponymous Guy Fawkes Night. This film was specially commissioned by NTC, produced by Northampton Film Festival featuring local actors, artists and locations.

Visitors can also enjoy fun fair rides and face painting alongside a variety of food, sweet treats and hot drink stalls, ahead of the spectacular pyro-musical fireworks finale at 6pm.

Find more firework displays in our guide here.

