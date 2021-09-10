Beer, scarecrows and Pride: What's on in Northamptonshire this weekend

If you have nothing scheduled for this weekend, prepare to be spoiled for choice because we have rounded up six events taking place on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 for you to start getting excited about!
Whether you're in the mood to be blown away by wildly creative scarecrow displays in a quirky traditional village festival, take part in Northampton's Pride Parade or even just drink lots of beer, there will be something here for you.
Take a look at what's on in Northamptonshire this weekend:
1. Northampton County Beer Festival
The Northampton Beer Festival commenced on Thursday, September 9 and will continue on to Saturday, September 11 at Becket's Park, Northampton. There will be festival food, live music and lots of - yes, you guessed it - beer!
Photo: Northampton County Beer Festival
2. Harpole Scarecrow Festival
Venture into Harpole on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 from 12pm to 5pm. Follow the signs and park your car and enjoy a walking tour of all the scarecrows on display in the village! There will be lots of fun activities and a prize will be given out to the best scarecrow. There will also be a special toadstall trail for children where they will find a magical fairy garden at the end of it! There will also be stalls for residents to browse and enjoy. There is £3 entry for adults and children go free.
Photo: Harpole Scarecrow Festival
3. Classics on the Lawn and Northampton Heritage Fair
Sunday, September 12 at Delapré Abbey from 11am to 4pm. There will be an array of vintage, classic and specialist cars in the grounds of the Abbey, as well as food and drink stalls. The 900-year-old abbey will be the backdrop for this year's Northampton Heritage Fair with different organisations and groups from around Northamptonshire hosting stalls, including 78 Derngate and Jeyes Museum. Entry is free.
Photo: Delapr Abbey
4. Funtopia at Abington Park
Saturday, September 11 from 11am to 5pm at Abington Park, Northampton. Children will be able to enjoy unlimited play all day on all the inflatables and fun activities including bouncy castles, under 5's area, Nerf wars, high energy bungee run, demolition ball, circus skills, driving school, FootPool, Sumo suits and much more. Under twos go free of charge, tickets for 2 - 12-year-olds cost £8 and 13+ years cost £2.
Photo: Funtopia